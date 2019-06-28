Brazil to add 402 megawatts of power generation, mostly solar

Shutterstock photo





By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Friday awarded licenses for new power generation projects that would add 402 megawatts (MW) of capacity by 2023, mostly from solar power, according to the country's power trading chamber CCEE.

Companies which won the licenses during an auction in Sao Paulo on Friday are expected to invest 1.89 billion reais ($492.79 million) to build the projects, CCEE said.

Solar projects accounted for half of the new capacity to be added.

But the number of new licenses awarded was way below market expectations for up to 1 gigawatt of new capacity, as Brazil's economic recovery remains sluggish.

Ricardo Cyrino, Brazil's electricity secretary, said another reason for the low interest in the auction was that many companies have decided to operate in the free power market, where they negotiate supply contracts directly with consumers without using the regulated market where power distributors clinch contracts with generators in periodic auctions.

Cyrino said most companies behind the new power projects decided to negotiate at the auction as low as 30% of the energy they will be able to produce, leaving the rest for deals in the free market.

Among the companies winning contracts on Friday were Spanish group Iberdrola , France'sVoltalia and local companies Celesc and Cemig .

($1 = 3.8353 reais)