Brazil telecoms regulator Anatel defends market solution for Oi

By Reuters

Reuters


SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel said on Friday it prefers a market solution for carrier Oi SA , , which has been struggling to turn around its business since filing for bankruptcy protection in June 2016.

In a statement, Anatel denied a Friday report by newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo saying the Brazilian government was considering an imminent intervention in the carrier, as it fears the interruption of Oi services next year.

Oi declined to comment.

In July, Oi disclosed a strategic plan aiming to divest up to $2 billion in non-core assets and invest in fiber-to-home (FTTH) broadband service, considered the heart of the company's strategy.

