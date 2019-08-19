Quantcast

Brazil securities regulator ramps up Vale dam disaster probe

By Reuters

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's securities regulator CVM said on Monday it has opened up an additional investigation into whether executives of iron ore miner Vale SA breached their fiduciary duties in relation to a January dam collapse which killed nearly 250 people.

The investigation is related to an initial administrative probe opened on Jan. 28, when CVM started looking into potential violations of securities laws over the incident.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, Vale said it was aware of the investigation carried out by CVM. "We remain available and will maintain a transparent and collaborative stance," the company said.

Vale shares have fallen over 14% so far in 2019, after climbing almost 32% in 2018.





