Brazil searches Sembcorp Marine shipyard in graft investigations

By Reuters

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Singapore rig builder Sembcorp Marine said on Wednesday that authorities had executed a search warrant on its shipyard in Brazil as part of an ongoing graft investigation.

Sembcorp said the search was in relation to investigations against a former consultant Guilherme Esteves de Jesus and the former president of the shipyard Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz, Martin Cheah Kok Choon.

It added the investigations related to "Operation Car Wash" - a huge bribery case that has engulfed corporate and political worlds in Brazil for years.

"The Company has co-operated fully with the Brazilian Federal Police and provided materials within the scope of the warrant."

Rival Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd's agreed in late 2017 to pay a $422 million fine to resolve charges it bribed Brazilian officials.





