Brazil retailer B2W to apply for licenses to provide financial services

Shutterstock photo





SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas SA and its e-commerce subsidiary B2W Companhia Digital SA plan to turn its app-based wallet Ame Digital into a separate business and apply for a license to provide financial services, an executive said on Friday.

The announcement came as other retailers in Brazil also rush to move beyond the sale of goods, entering a highly competitive segment that includes fintechs and Brazil's largest banks.

"We can turn the business into a superapp so that Ame interacts with customers since they wake up until they go to bed," B2W's Chief Financial Officer, Fabio Abrate, in a call to discuss quarterly results.

"Eventually, a strategic partner could be important to accelerate Ame," Abrate said, adding talks with potential partners are in an "advanced stage."

Currently, Ame's wallet allows customers to pay for products bought from B2W, which operates local e-commerce brands Submarino, Americanas.com, Sou Barato and Shoptime, or from 774 of over 1,500 Lojas Americanas stores across Brazil.

Shares in B2W were up almost 15% at 42.95 reais, among the best-performing stocks within Sao Paulo exchange index Ibovespa .

On Thursday night, the company posted a second-quarter net loss of 127.6 million reais ($32.45 million), 15.1% higher year-over-year, despite strong sales and positive cash flow generation.

Analysts at BTG Pactual considered a 22% growth of gross merchandise value, a key metric for e-commerce companies, as an "attractive vehicle to play economic recovery," according to a report.

In a note to clients, analysts at Credit Suisse also highlighted cash flow generation of 6.4 billion reais ($1.63 billion) in the quarter, versus cash burn in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 3.9375 reais)