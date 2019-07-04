Quantcast

Brazil real strengthens past 3.80 per dollar for first time since mid-March

By Reuters

BRASILIA, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real strengthened on Thursday as investors pushed the dollar below 3.80 reais for the first time in 3-1/2 months, on growing optimism Congress will soon approve a comprehensive and weighty pension reform bill.

The dollar fell 0.9% to 3.7928 reais, its lowest since mid-March, on expectations the special congressional committee analyzing the bill could vote on it later Thursday, paving the way for full lower house plenary approval later this month.

The bill aims to save the public purse around 1 trillion reais ($264 billion) over 10 years.





