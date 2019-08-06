Quantcast

Brazil raises biodiesel blend in diesel to 11% from 10%

By Reuters

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has approved an increase to 11% from 10% in the amount of biodiesel to be blended into all diesel sold in the country, oil and fuels regulator ANP said on Tuesday.

The measure will be implemented from Sept. 1, said ANP, which has already made changes to the volumes expected to be traded at a biodiesel auction to be held in August 12.

Associations representing biodiesel producers praised the decision, saying it is expected to increase domestic processing of oilseeds used to make the biofuel, particularly soybeans, and at the same time reduce imports of oil-based diesel.

The group estimates that the additional biodiesel volumes would require the equivalent of 200,000 tonnes more of soybeans per month to be processed by the local industry to make the biofuel.





