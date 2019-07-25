Quantcast

Brazil President Bolsonaro's cellphones targeted by hackers - Justice Ministry

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BRASÍLIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Cellphones used by President Jair Bolsonaro were a target of cyber attacks, the Brazilian Justice Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, after being briefed about the incident by the federal police "as a matter of national security."

Bolsonaro is the latest high-ranking government official to be targeted by cyber attacks. The ministry claimed the attack came from people arrested last Tuesday in connection with a probe into a group of people accused of hacking other government authorities.

