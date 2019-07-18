Quantcast

Brazil med school network Afya prices IPO at $19 per share

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical education group Afya Ltd set its price per share at $19 in its initial public offering on Nasdaq, $1 above the top of the initial price range due to strong demand from investors, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Together, the company and its shareholders, including Brazilian private equity firm Crescera Investimentos SA, raised around $300 million in the share offering.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical education group Afya Ltd set its price per share at $19 in its initial public offering on Nasdaq, $1 above the top of the initial price range due to strong demand from investors, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Together, the company and its shareholders, including Brazilian private equity firm Crescera Investimentos SA, raised around $300 million in the share offering.





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks , IPOs


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar