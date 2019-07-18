Brazil med school network Afya prices IPO at $19 per share

Shutterstock photo





SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical education group Afya Ltd set its price per share at $19 in its initial public offering on Nasdaq, $1 above the top of the initial price range due to strong demand from investors, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Together, the company and its shareholders, including Brazilian private equity firm Crescera Investimentos SA, raised around $300 million in the share offering.

