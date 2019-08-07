Brazil lower house approves pension overhaul in second round of voting

Reuters





RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress early on Wednesday approved the text of a far-reaching pension reform bill in a second round of voting, 370-124, as the central economic reform of President Jair Bolsonaro's administration wends its way toward final passage.

The text had already been approved by the lower house, 379 to 131, in July. However, under Brazilian law, the text requires two votes in both the lower and upper houses, as it includes changes to the federal constitution.

All that remained for the reform to pass to the Senate was voting on amendments, which House Speaker Rodrigo Maia told reporters are likely to be rejected. Voting on the amendments should begin at 11 a.m. local time and finish around 10 p.m., he said.