Quantcast

Brazil keen to reach free trade deal with U.S. offered by Trump

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASILIA, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil has "ambitious" goals in negotiating a free trade deal with the United States that was offered on Tuesday by President Donald Trump, and the country hopes to have a time frame in six months for talks on investment, infrastructure and trade facilitation, Foreign Trade Secretary Marcos Troyjo told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Brazil's main interest is to expand and improve our economic and trade relations with the United States. We are the largest Western democracies but our trade flows are well below potential," Troyjo said in an interview, hours after Trump said he will pursue a trade agreement with Brazil.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BRASILIA, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil has "ambitious" goals in negotiating a free trade deal with the United States that was offered on Tuesday by President Donald Trump, and the country hopes to have a time frame in six months for talks on investment, infrastructure and trade facilitation, Foreign Trade Secretary Marcos Troyjo told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Brazil's main interest is to expand and improve our economic and trade relations with the United States. We are the largest Western democracies but our trade flows are well below potential," Troyjo said in an interview, hours after Trump said he will pursue a trade agreement with Brazil.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar