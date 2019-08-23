Quantcast

Brazil insurer Sul America sells units to Allianz for 3 bln reais

By Reuters

Reuters

CORRECTED-Brazil insurer Sul America sells units to Allianz for 3 bln reais


BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer Sul America SA has sold its auto unit and other parts of its business to Germany'sAllianz SE for 3 billion reais ($734 million), it said in a filing on Friday.

Last month, Sul America said Allianz had made a non-binding offer for its property and casualty (P&C) and auto units, and that if an agreement was reached, Sul America's operations would be concentrated in health, dental, life and pension insurance and asset management products.

($1 = 4.0850 reais)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar