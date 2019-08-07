Quantcast

Brazil insurer BB Seguridade's profits could hit upper end of 2019 forecast

By Reuters

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participacoes SA 's profits this year could hit the upper end of the firm's forecast, Chief Executive Bernardo Rothe said on Wednesday.

Late on Tuesday, BB Seguridade revised its 2019 profit guidance upward, after posting a second quarter profit that beat analyst expectations.

The firm said the company now expects 2019 profit to grow between 8% and 13% from a year earlier, above the previous guidance of a 5% to 10% increase.

"I think we can stay in the high part of the (revised) guidance," he said.





