Brazil inflation quirk puts 5 bln reais squeeze on 2020 budget

Reuters





By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The difference between two measures of Brazilian inflation has forced the government to reduce discretionary spending plans for next year by around 5 billion reais ($1.23 billion), putting the public sector under even greater strain.

The quirk centers on the government's 'spending cap,' one of its three main fiscal rules aimed at restoring the country's finances, along with a 'golden rule' prohibiting debt issuance to fund current spending, and primary budget targets.

The IPCA rate is the government's official inflation measure, and measures changes in the cost of living for families with one worker earning between one and 40 times the monthly minimum wage. The INPC index, meanwhile, focuses on changes in the cost of living for families with a worker earning between one and five times the minimum wage, which represents about half of Brazilian families.

According to a source with knowledge of the matter, this has effectively resulted in mandatory government spending, which cannot be reduced, "stealing" about 5 billion reais from discretionary expenditure, such as public investment, which can and will have to be cut.

In its 2020 budget proposals unveiled last week, the government said discretionary spending next year will total 89 billion reais. But if it were not for the discrepancy in inflation numbers, it would have had 94 billion reais.

The IPCA and INPC measures of inflation used in next year's budget calculations are 3.37% and 4.02%, respectively.

Adolfo Sachsida, Economic Policy Secretary at the Economy Ministry, acknowledged the impact of the difference in rates. But he stressed that the team's primary focus remains on dealing with an explosive growth of mandatory expenditure, driven largely by ballooning pension payments.

"This (INPC greater than IPCA) is outside our control. The spending cap is not to blame, it is the correct policy," he told Reuters.

"What is wrong is the huge increase in non-discretionary spending, some 200 billion reais in three years. That's what's wrong and that's what we have to correct," he said.

In next year's budget, 94% of all government expenditure is mandatory and therefore cannot be reduced. Half of that, including the minimum wage and pensions and social security benefits, is tied to the INPC rate of inflation.