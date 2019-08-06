Quantcast

Brazil in advanced trade talks with South Korea and Japan - Bolsonaro

By Reuters

Reuters


SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday the country was in "advanced" stages of trade negotiations with Japan and South Korea, and that Brazil had received special attention from U.S. President Donald Trump.

At a forum in Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro said he hoped to begin construction on a power line connecting the state of Roraima, which borders Venezuela, with the city of Manaus by the end of the year. The isolated state has long relied on the Venezuelan power grid, whose frequent blackouts this year have spurred calls for a connection with the Brazilian grid.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday the country was in "advanced" stages of trade negotiations with Japan and South Korea, and that Brazil had received special attention from U.S. President Donald Trump.

At a forum in Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro said he hoped to begin construction on a power line connecting the state of Roraima, which borders Venezuela, with the city of Manaus by the end of the year. The isolated state has long relied on the Venezuelan power grid, whose frequent blackouts this year have spurred calls for a connection with the Brazilian grid.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar