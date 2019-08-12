Quantcast

Brazil IBC-Br economic activity index higher than expected in June, but shows Q2 fall

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose in June and by more than economists had expected, a central bank indicator showed on Monday, but contracted slightly over the course of the second quarter, suggesting the economy slipped into recession.

The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 0.30% in June from May, higher than the 0.10% expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

The index fell 0.13% in the three months to June, however, indicating that the economy may have slipped into recession following the index's fall of 0.68% in the first quarter.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar