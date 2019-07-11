Quantcast

Brazil govt to raise 18 bln reais from Eletrobras capital increase

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is expected to raise about 18 billion reais ($4.8 billion) after a capital increase in utility Eletrobras, Minister of Minas and Energy Bento Alburquerque said in an interview with GloboNews on Wednesday night.

Eletrobras will issue between 30 billion reais and 36 billion in new shares, part of which will be used to pay off debt with Brazil's government. The issuance of new shares will dilute the government stake in the company to a minority holding.

Albuquerque told GloboNews that the proposal will be presented to President Jair Bolsonaro for a final decision within two weeks.





