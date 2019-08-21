Quantcast

Brazil government plans to transfer 500 bln reais to states over next 15 years

By Reuters

BRASILIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government will transfer around 500 billion reais ($123 bln) to states and municipalities over the next 15 years under a proposed "federative pact" of new rules for central and regional government budgets, a senior Economy Ministry official said late Tuesday.

The pact, which aims to decentralize central government control over public spending and give local authorities more autonomy and flexibility over their budgets, is one of the government's main economic reform drives for the second half of the year.

Among the initiatives are reallocating federal government's share of royalties and funds from oil-related projects, and transferring 25 billion reais from the upcoming "transfer-of-rights" offshore oil block auctions.

The idea is to agree on a bill authored by senators so that the constitutional amendment begins its legislative process in the Senate. Otherwise, a bill sent directly by the Executive to Congress would start off in the lower house.

Government ministers argue that the "federative pact" will lead to more efficient use of resources and ultimately help revive the sluggish economy.

($1 = 4.05 reais)





