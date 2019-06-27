Quantcast

Brazil FX reserves cannot be measured solely in financial terms

By Reuters

BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's large pile of foreign exchange reserves have acted as an important buffer in times of economic crisis and their worth cannot be measured solely in financial terms, central bank director Bruno Serra said on Thursday.

Brazil has almost $400 billion of FX reserves, the 10th largest holding on the world, and has come under pressure recently to use some of it to help plug the country's porous public finances or boost flagging economic growth.

But speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Serra, the central bank's monetary policy director, highlighted the importance of having a large stockpile of reserves.

"It has also served as an important countercyclical force in times of more acute economic stress, such as the crises of 2008 and 2015," he said.





