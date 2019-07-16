Brazil fintech Nubank takes aim at small business owners

Reuters





SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial startup Nu Pagamentos SA is planning to launch digital accounts for small business owners, expanding its product portfolio beyond individuals, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 2013 as a credit card issuer, Nubank has been launching new products, such as loans and payment accounts, and expanding geographically to countries such as Mexico and Argentina.

The fintech, which has raised $420 million in seven financing rounds, is inviting entrepreneurs to test its products for free.

Nubank has around 10 million clients.