Brazil economy minister's cellphone hacked

BRASÍLIA, July 23 (Reuters) - The cellphone of Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been hacked, his press office said late on Monday, as the minister became the most recent government official to be the target of such a hacking.

"Please disregard any messages from his number and from persons in his cabinet," a press representative said in a statement sent to reporters.

"Appropriate action" will be taken on Tuesday, when more information will be disclosed about the incident, the statement said.

Federal prosecutors also recently suffered cyber attacks, including Deltan Dallagnol, coordinator of the so-called Car Wash probe that led to the imprisonment of scores of politicians and businessman in Brazil.