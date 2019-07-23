Quantcast

Brazil economy minister's cellphone hacked

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASÍLIA, July 23 (Reuters) - The cellphone of Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been hacked, his press office said late on Monday, as the minister became the most recent government official to be the target of such a hacking.

"Please disregard any messages from his number and from persons in his cabinet," a press representative said in a statement sent to reporters.

"Appropriate action" will be taken on Tuesday, when more information will be disclosed about the incident, the statement said.

Federal prosecutors also recently suffered cyber attacks, including Deltan Dallagnol, coordinator of the so-called Car Wash probe that led to the imprisonment of scores of politicians and businessman in Brazil.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar