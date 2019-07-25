Quantcast

Brazil economy adds net 48,436 jobs in June

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASILIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy added a net 48,436 jobs in June, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday, more than economists had expected and the third month in a row of job growth.

The median estimate of a Reuters poll of economists was for a net addition of 34,000 jobs. In May, a net 32,140 jobs were created.

This article appears in: World Markets , Economy


