Brazil developer Cyrela board approves share offering - filing

BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The board of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes has approved a primary share offering, the property developer said on Monday in a securities filing.

The offering will be coordinated by Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, ITAU BBA, Morgan Stanley, J. Safra and XP Investimentos, the filing said.

