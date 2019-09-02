Quantcast

Brazil developer Cyrela board approves share offering - filing

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The board of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes has approved a primary share offering, the property developer said on Monday in a securities filing.

The offering will be coordinated by Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, ITAU BBA, Morgan Stanley, J. Safra and XP Investimentos, the filing said.

This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks , IPOs


