Brazil Congress committee OKs commercial farming on indigenous reserves

By Reuters

BRASILIA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A Brazilian congressional committee on Tuesday approved a proposed constitutional amendment to allow commercial agriculture on indigenous reserves, a practice that is currently prohibited.

Following approval by Brazil's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, the proposal will now pass to a specially formed committee for consideration. After passing through committee votes, a constitutional amendment must ultimately be approved by supermajorities in both houses of Congress.

