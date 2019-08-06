Brazil central bank sees little to no second-quarter economic growth

Reuters





BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank sees gross domestic product staying stable or growing only slightly in the second quarter, according to the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting that were released on Tuesday.

Economic growth should accelerate in the following quarters, according to the minutes, helped in part by the freeing up of funds from a workers' pension fund, known as FGTS.

"Expected acceleration notwithstanding, the base case supposes that underlying economic growth, excluding temporary effects, will be gradual," the bank wrote.

The minutes reaffirmed Copom's view that there is additional room for monetary adjustment, which it previously expressed when it decided to cut the benchmark rate.

According to the minutes, released before a global market rout on Monday fueled by a falling Chinese yuan currency, Copom sees the overall balance of risks evolving favorably. However, the committee said "geopolitical risks" could end up hurting global growth.