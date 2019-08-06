Quantcast

Brazil cenbank sees little to no second-quarter economic growth

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank sees gross domestic product staying stable or growing only slightly in the second quarter, according to the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting, released on Tuesday.

Economic growth should accelerate in the following quarters, according to the minutes, helped in part by the freeing up of funds from a workers' pension fund, known as "FGTS".

On July 31, Brazil's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to 6.0% in a bid to breathe life into the sluggish economy and keep inflation from falling too far below target.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar