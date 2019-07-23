Quantcast

Brazil approves rules for pesticides easing toxicity criteria

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's health surveillance agency, Anvisa, approved on Tuesday new rules for pesticides, establishing the risk of death as the sole criteria for classifying the toxicity level of a product.

In the previous regulatory framework, reactions other than death, including skin and eye irritations, were also considered in the toxicological classification.

Brazil has cleared 262 pesticides since President Jair Bolsonaro took office on Jan. 1, compared with 232 in the same period a year ago, putting the country in the path to exceed the 450 pesticides registered in 2018.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar