Quantcast

Brazil and Paraguay may sign new Itaipu deal in a month -director

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil and Paraguay are to begin talks on Friday over a new energy deal for the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, Joaquim Silva e Luna, the Brazilian director for Itaipu told Reuters, adding that a new agreement could be reached in a month.

Brazil and Paraguay on Thursday annulled the agreement signed earlier this year after Paraguayan lawmakers threatened to impeach President Mario Abdo over it.

The Paraguayan lawmakers backed down on their threat on Thursday after the cancellation of the deal. Abdo apologized for his handling of the deal, which opposition lawmakers said violated the country's sovereignty.

The furor was sparked by an arrangement - made public last week - regarding the cost of energy from the giant Itaipu hydroelectric plant that straddles the two countries. Officials and lawmakers said the pact would be harmful for Paraguay and cost the state about $200 million.

Paraguay is highly reliant on both energy and revenue from Itaipu, which ranks as the world's largest hydroelectric plant.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar