Brazil and Paraguay annul hydropower deal after controversy

By Reuters

BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil and Paraguay have agreed to cancel an energy deal signed in May but made public only last week, Brazil's ambassador to Paraguay said on Thursday, after it sparked controversy and threatened to destabilize the government of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo.

Paraguay is highly reliant on electricity from the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, which ranks as the world's largest and straddles the border with Brazil.

Some members of the Paraguay legislature had threatened to impeach Abdo over the deal and his foreign minister resigned on Monday following the controversy. Paraguayan opposition politicians have said the energy deal would have increased costs for the country by over $200 million.

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he supported Abdo, who emerged as one of the Bolsonaro's first allies in the region.

"The problem with Paraguay is that you can carry out the impeachment in 72 hours," Bolsonaro told reporters on Thursday morning. "We do not want to damage Paraguay."

Paraguay and Brazil are preparing to negotiate Itaipu's future, whose founding treaty is set to expire in 2023.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


