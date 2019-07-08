Quantcast

Brazil airline Gol forecasts 24% increase in unit passenger revenue, earnings rise

By Reuters

BRASILIA, July 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol expects unit passenger revenue to increase by 24% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, the company said in a corporate filing on Monday.

The EBIT margin, before interest and tax, is expected to be around 9% to 10%.

The airline also said that unit costs excluding fuel are expected to have risen by about 15% in the second quarter from a year ago, mainly due to a 9% fall in the Brazilian real, higher payroll taxes, higher fees, and increased depreciation costs due to an expanded fleet.

