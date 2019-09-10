Quantcast

Brandywine Realty Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BDN

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.80, changing hands as high as $14.98 per share. Brandywine Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Brandywine Realty Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BDN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.32 per share, with $16.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.96.

