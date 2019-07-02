Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Brandywine Realty Trust ( BDN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BDN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.41, the dividend yield is 5.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDN was $14.41, representing a -16.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.23 and a 16.96% increase over the 52 week low of $12.32.

BDN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). BDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports BDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.75%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BDN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BDN as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF ( ROOF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an decrease of -0.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BDN at 2.58%.