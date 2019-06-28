CNS Pharmaceuticals, an early stage biotech developing therapies for brain cancer and other CNS tumors, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.
The Houston , TX-based company plans to raise $10 million by offering 2.1 million shares at a price range of $4 to $5. At the midpoint of the proposed range, CNS Pharmaceuticals would command a fully diluted market value of $77 million.
CNS Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CNSP. The Benchmark Company is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
The article Brain cancer biotech CNS Pharmaceuticals files and sets terms for $10 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.