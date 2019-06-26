Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. ( BHR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.56, the dividend yield is 6.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHR was $9.56, representing a -31.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.03 and a 14.9% increase over the 52 week low of $8.32.

BHR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). BHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.39. Zacks Investment Research reports BHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.81%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.