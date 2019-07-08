Brady Corporation (BRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Brady Corporation ( BRC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.38, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRC was $49.38, representing a -2.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.55 and a 37.17% increase over the 52 week low of $36.

BRC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc ( AMCR ) and Hillenbrand Inc ( HI ). BRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports BRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.48%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRC Dividend History page.