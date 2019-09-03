Brady (BRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.75, changing hands as low as $46.45 per share. Brady Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BRC's low point in its 52 week range is $38.81 per share, with $52.51 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.61.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »