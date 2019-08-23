BPY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (Symbol: BPY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.98, changing hands as low as $18.78 per share. Brookfield Property Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BPY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.96 per share, with $21.22 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.74.
