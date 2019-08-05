BPOP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.54, changing hands as low as $53.16 per share. Popular Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BPOP's low point in its 52 week range is $44.22 per share, with $58.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $53.27.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »