BPFH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: BPFH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.90, changing hands as high as $12.11 per share. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPFH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BPFH's low point in its 52 week range is $10 per share, with $16.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.07.
