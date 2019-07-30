BP surge lifts FTSE 100 to 11-mth high; Centrica slumps

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* BP boosts main index as Q2 profit beats

* Reckitt slips after forecast cut

July 30 (Reuters) - A surge in oil major BP offset steeplosses in consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser and energyutility Centrica and lifted London's FTSE 100 to a fresh11-month high on Tuesday.

The main index .FTSE added 0.2%, with BP BP.L providingthe biggest boost to the index after the company'ssecond-quarter profit topped estimates. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC also rose 0.2% by 0707 GMT.

British Gas parent CentricaCNA.L sank 10.1% to its lowestlevel in more than two decades as it slashed its dividend andsaid its chief executive would step down. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V1O8

Reckitt RB.L lost 5.3% after the maker of Durex condom andLysol disinfectant cut its full-year revenue view and said aslowdown in demand for infant formula in the United States andChina had hit second-quarter sales.

