Quantcast

BP says biofuel to add to rather than replace gasoline in Brazil

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - BP does not expect supply from additional biofuel capacity in Brazil - where it is combining its unit with U.S. grain trader Bunge's - to replace diesel and gasoline demand, BP's head of Alternative Energy, Dev Sanyal, told Reuters.

Through the deal BP will increase its biofuel production to 22 million tonnes from 10 million tonnes a year, firmly focusing on Brazil as its biofuels production and consumption hub.

To grow, BP expects to squeeze more out of the existing assets of the combined entity, rather than buy more land to plant sugarcane, Sanyal said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Oil , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: BG ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar