UPDATE 1-BP pulls FTSE 100 out of the red amid recession worries



* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.3%

* BP gains after divestment plans

* BAT, Imperial Brands dip on rivals' merger talks

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday,propped up by gains in oil major BP, which offset losses intobacco giants after American rivals Philip Morris and Altriaconfirmed merger talks against the backdrop of a prolonged tradewar and recession fears.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.2% by 0810 GMT, reversingearlier losses, while the midcap index .FTMC inched 0.3%lower, after gaining in the previous session from the oppositionparties' pledge to avert a no-deal Brexit.

A 2% rise for BP BP.L powered roughly half of the index'sgain in terms of percentage points. The British oil majorannounced a deal to sell all its Alaskan properties for $5.6billion to privately held Hilcorp Energy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3SR

Shell RDSa.L , the index's most valuable company, alsoadvanced as crude prices climbed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O0LM

A sharp slide in sterling after a BBC journalist said thatBritain's Queen Elizabeth could be asked as early as Wednesdayto agree to suspend parliament also boosted the exporter-heavyindex. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O1V1

Meanwhile, British American TobaccoBATS.L and ImperialBrands IMB.L lost nearly 2% after news that Philip MorrisPM.N and AltriaMO.N were in talks to reunite. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3CX

The FTSE 100 is still on course for its steepest monthlyfall in four years, hammered by sharp escalations in theSino-U.S. trade war that saw China letting its currency fallbelow the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more thana decade.

"Optimism of a resolution has drifted off into the distanceas investors attempt to second guess the next moves in the tradedispute," London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said.

Back on Wall Street, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond US10YT=RR fell below that on the two-year US2YT=RR , a signthat markets foresee a recession.

In news driven moves, PetrofacPFC.L fell 1% after theoilfield services provider's core profit and new orders droppeddue to an ongoing probe into its contract dealings in SaudiArabia and Iraq. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O1HT

Larger rival Wood PlcWG.L fell nearly 4% after Petrofacresults.

Small-cap tour operator Thomas CookTCG.L plummeted 18%after a substantial agreement on terms of a rescue package,which the company said could lead to its shares being de-listed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O1CR

"Investors are simply trying to cash out and crystalise anyvalue left in their investment before the refinancing, for fearthere could be nothing left if they wait," AJ Bell analyst RussMould said. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

