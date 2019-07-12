BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( BPT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.551 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 59.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16, the dividend yield is 13.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPT was $16, representing a -57.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.23 and a 10.86% increase over the 52 week low of $14.43.

BPT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). BPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.