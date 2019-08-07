BP p.l.c. (BP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

BP p.l.c. ( BP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.61, the dividend yield is 6.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BP was $37.61, representing a -20.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.16 and a 3.67% increase over the 52 week low of $36.28.

BP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). BP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports BP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -16.8%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund ( ADRU )

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund ( ADRD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ADRU with an increase of 1.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BP at 4.27%.