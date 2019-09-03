BP might look at Polish refiner PKN's assets if they are for sale

Reuters





KRYNICA ZDROJ, Poland, Sept 3 (Reuters) - BP may be interested in Polish refiner PKN Orlen's assets if they are up for sale as a result of an investigation by the European Commission into PKN's plan to buy smaller rival Lotos , the head of BP Europe said.

European Union antitrust regulators said last month that PKN's bid for Lotos may reduce competition in Poland and neighbouring countries and push up prices.

"If the EC decides that the market structure needs opening up a bit after the merger, then of course we and other companies would be happy to enter into any discussion about assets that potentially could be for sale," Peter Mather told Reuters on Tuesday.