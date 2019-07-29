BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

BP Midstream Partners LP ( BPMP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.324 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BPMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.29, the dividend yield is 7.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPMP was $16.29, representing a -26.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.11 and a 18.04% increase over the 52 week low of $13.80.

BPMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). BPMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports BPMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.45%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPMP as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares ( ZMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an increase of 2.36% over the last 100 days.