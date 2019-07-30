Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-BP lifts FTSE 100 to 11-mth high; Centrica plunges



* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 roughly flat

* BP on course for best day since February

* Centrica tanks to lowest since Aug. 1998

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 30 (Reuters) - A surge in oil major BP lifted London'sFTSE 100 to a fresh 11-month high on Tuesday, overcoming steepdeclines in consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser, energyutility Centrica and precious metals miner Fresnillo.

The main index .FTSE added 0.2% and outperformed thebroader European market as BP BP.L gained 3.2%, providing thebiggest boost to the index after the company's second-quarterprofit topped estimates.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC edged 0.1% lower by 0735 GMT asa near 8% drop in Virgin Money-owner CYBGCYBGC.L weighed.

British Gas parent CentricaCNA.L , whose earnings havebeen hit by a national cap on energy prices, sank 10.6% to itslowest level in more than two decades as it slashed its dividendand said its chief executive would step down. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V1O8

Fresnillo FRES.L skidded 7.5% after its profit plunged bymore than two-thirds in the first half of the year due to a dropin production and higher costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V1V2

A mix of weaker sterling, which hit a more than 2-year lowon Monday, and hopes that central banks will cut interest rateshave put the FTSE 100 on track for its second straight month ofgains, but fading hopes of an orderly Brexit under new PrimeMinister Boris Johnson could weigh on markets. GBP/

"The mood music around Brexit has certainly changed in thelast week or so, along with the tone of the message from theBritish government, which has become much more uncompromising,"CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Most blue-chip companies that book a major chunk of theirearnings in U.S. dollars failed to capitalise on the pound'sweakness, however, as they were weighed down by Reckitt's sharplosses RB.L .

The maker of Durex condom and Lysol disinfectant fell 3.7%after it cut its full-year revenue view and said a slowdown indemand for infant formula in the United States and China had hitsecond-quarter sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V19Q

On the FTSE 250, CYBG slipped after it forecast net interestmargin to be at the lower end of its earlier view and reported adip in mortgage loans and margins in the third quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V1QY

British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L fell 1.5% on the mainindex, while its mid-cap peers Wizz Air and easyJet EZJ.L shedroughly 2% each, after Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE warned of achallenging European market in the near term.

