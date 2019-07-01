BP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of BP PLC (Symbol: BP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.21, changing hands as high as $42.63 per share. BP PLC shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.28 per share, with $47.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.34.
