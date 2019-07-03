BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $41.36, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 3.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $79.79 billion, up 3.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $301.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.26% and -0.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.72% lower. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note BP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.05.

We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.