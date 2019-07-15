Boyd Gaming Corp. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BYD

In trading on Monday, shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.12, changing hands as high as $27.17 per share. Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BYD's low point in its 52 week range is $18.98 per share, with $39.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.09.
